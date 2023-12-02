Enhancing Climate Ambitions, Expediting Climate Devoirs Crucial, Says Romanian President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 2. Enhancing climate
ambitions and expediting climate commitments is crucial, President
of Romania Klaus-Werner Iohannis said at the World Summit on
Climate Action, organized within the framework of the 28th session
of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change - COP28, Trend reports.
"We are all aware that current global carbon reductions fall
short of the Paris Agreement's targets. Climate change is
accelerating, as are its repercussions. Every day, we encounter
more difficult obstacles. However, we must maintain our
environmental orientation. We must raise our climate objectives and
speed the implementation of climate pledges. Romania aspires to
reduce its emissions by around 80% compared to 1990 levels by 2030,
followed by a swift transition to climate neutrality," he
stated.
Climate change, according to Iohannis, is a critical foundation
for the country's diplomatic engagement with regional and global
allies.
"Climate education, biodiversity protection, climate-resilient
agricultural production, and low-carbon energy generation are
central to Romanian climate diplomacy. We are interested in
advancing projects in these areas with like-minded partners.
Romania also actively interacts with worldwide partners,
particularly those from Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America,
to facilitate emergency management training and knowledge exchange,
as well as the deployment of early warning systems," the president
pointed out.
The importance of these areas is escalating in the context of
the disruptive consequences of climate change," he added.
The opening ceremony of the World Summit on Climate Action was
held in Dubai on December 1.
