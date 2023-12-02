COP28 Plays Crucial Role In Efforts To Curb Ever-Rising Global Temperatures - Italian PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 2. COP28 plays a critical
role in attempts to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees
Celsius, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said at the World
Summit on Climate Action, organized within the framework of the
28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change - COP28, Trend reports.
"While there are reasons to be optimistic, the aim remains
elusive. COP28 must be a watershed moment, and we must chart a
clear course. Italy is pragmatically contributing to the
decarbonization effort. This means we are pursuing a
technologically neutral approach that is free of unneeded
radicalism," noted Meloni.
The official called to strive for an ecological transition
rather than an ideological one.
"Renewable energy is gradually replacing coal energy. We have
established a new energy and climate plan. The target is to reduce
emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030. We are also trying to
become a significant partner in the sector of clean energy,
building the required infrastructure and capacity both at home and
in the Mediterranean. We will give 100 million euros to a new loss
and damage fund, and all of these initiatives will support Italy's
G7 presidency in 2024," she added.
The opening ceremony of the World Summit on Climate Action was
held in Dubai on December 1.
