United States Undertakes Largest Climate Investment In Its History - Vice President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 2. The US has made the
largest climate investment in the country's history, US Vice
President Kamala Harris said, Trend reports.
She spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action, organized
within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change -
COP28.
"President Joe Biden announced his intention two years ago.
Since then, the US has translated its aspiration into action.
President Biden and I have undertaken the nation's greatest climate
investment in history. Some estimate that the world will get $1
trillion over the next ten years. As a result, we are currently
constructing and growing hundreds of solar wind turbines, electric
automobiles, and battery manufacturing facilities across the United
States. We're laying thousands of miles of high-voltage
transmission lines across the country to bring sustainable energy
to every corner," she said.
"And we're cutting emissions not just in the energy and
transportation sectors, but also in industry, agriculture,
buildings, and construction. We're also investing in resilience and
adaptation to help restore our coastlines, wetlands, and forests,
as well as make communities more robust to climate-related extreme
weather," she added.
Harris noted that globally, the United States has been a leader
in efforts to expand international efforts.
"This year alone, we have boosted our contributions by more than
$9.5 billion. I am also pleased to announce a new $3 billion
investment to the Green Climate Fund, which assists developing
nations in investing in sustainable, clean energy, and
environmental solutions. Today, we are displaying in action how the
international community can and must handle this catastrophe. This
is a critical juncture in our joint effort. We still have a lot of
work ahead of us. And there will be no further progress unless
there is a worldwide struggle. Some people want to slow our
progress. Leaders that dismiss climate science are postponing
climate change action," the US Vice President said.
Harris said that more needs to be done to maintain the
1.5-degree target.
