Chairperson Gafarova Meets Czech-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group Members

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Chairperson of
the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with
Czech-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group members
during an official visit to the Czech Republic, Trend reports via the parliament.
The meeting included an exchange of views on the two nations'
and parliaments' relations.
Gafarova stated that she was visiting the Czech Republic for the
first time as the chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament and
expressed optimism that her visit and the discussions she attended
would have a good impact on the future development of
relations.
She stressed the need for reciprocal visits and regular
engagement, emphasizing that the two countries' parliamentary
relations are unique to the Azerbaijan-Czech Republic
relationship.
Furthermore, she emphasized that sustained contact growth,
particularly between friendship groups, will lead to mutual
cooperation.
"The chairperson, Gafarova, also briefed on the current
situation in the region and Azerbaijan's initiatives to normalize
relations with Armenia and sign a peace treaty," the parliament
said.
The head of the working group on Czech-Azerbaijani
inter-parliamentary relations in the Chamber of Deputies of the
Czech Republic Parliament, Jan Kubik shared his impressions of his
trips to Azerbaijan, including the Aghdam district liberated from
Armenian occupation and the meetings held.
He emphasized the importance of disseminating accurate facts and
information about the two countries, expanding ties between
parliaments, and making mutual visits.
The meeting also involved an exchange of views on other issues
of mutual interest.
The visit of Gafarova to the Czech Republic began on December
1.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN02122023000187011040ID1107525037
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.