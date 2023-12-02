Chairperson Gafarova Meets Czech-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group Members

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Czech-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group members during an official visit to the Czech Republic, Trend reports via the parliament.

The meeting included an exchange of views on the two nations' and parliaments' relations.

Gafarova stated that she was visiting the Czech Republic for the first time as the chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament and expressed optimism that her visit and the discussions she attended would have a good impact on the future development of relations.

She stressed the need for reciprocal visits and regular engagement, emphasizing that the two countries' parliamentary relations are unique to the Azerbaijan-Czech Republic relationship.

Furthermore, she emphasized that sustained contact growth, particularly between friendship groups, will lead to mutual cooperation.

"The chairperson, Gafarova, also briefed on the current situation in the region and Azerbaijan's initiatives to normalize relations with Armenia and sign a peace treaty," the parliament said.

The head of the working group on Czech-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary relations in the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Parliament, Jan Kubik shared his impressions of his trips to Azerbaijan, including the Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation and the meetings held.

He emphasized the importance of disseminating accurate facts and information about the two countries, expanding ties between parliaments, and making mutual visits.

The meeting also involved an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

The visit of Gafarova to the Czech Republic began on December 1.

