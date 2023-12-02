Sweden Keeps Considerably Cutting Its Emissions Since 1990 - PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 2. Sweden's emissions have
been reduced by more than 37 percent since 1990, Swedish Prime
Minister Ulf Kristersson said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action, organized on the
sidelines of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.
"At the same time, our economy has more than doubled due to a
variety of circumstances. Sweden is virtually entirely devoid of
fossil fuels, thanks to nuclear electricity, hydro and wind power,
hefty carbon dioxide levies, and inventive Swedish enterprise," he
said.
Kristersson noted that achieving zero emissions by mid-century
requires a rapid and complete phase-out of fossil fuels.
"The EU has not only set ambitious aims for 2030. We have also
decided on legislation that will help lower emissions by 57
percent. The EU can now demonstrate to the rest of the world how
emission-cutting policies may be paired with quicker economic
growth and improved wealth. Climate action necessitates global
solutions," he added.
