Belgium Enhances Its Climate Finance - PM

DUBAI, UAE, December 2. Belgium has increased climate finance to about 150 million euros, focusing on biodiversity and sustainable development, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action, organized on the sidelines of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.

"This COP is crucial because it is time to put our words and promises into action, to discuss solutions rather than problems. There is still time to discuss hope rather than dread. "Science tells us that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius will be impossible unless we make immediate, rapid, and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions," he said.

This year, a record 340 billion euros has been invested in renewable energy globally, stated De Croo.

"We plan to raise $100 billion in climate finance." Analysts predict CO2 emissions will peak in the coming years," the Prime Minister said.

"Our wind turbines will generate enough offshore electricity to power the equivalent of 5 million homes. We are using modern technologies to revolutionize the hydrogen sector," he concluded.

