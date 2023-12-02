Belgium Enhances Its Climate Finance - PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 2. Belgium has increased
climate finance to about 150 million euros, focusing on
biodiversity and sustainable development, Belgian Prime Minister
Alexander De Croo said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action, organized on the
sidelines of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.
"This COP is crucial because it is time to put our words and
promises into action, to discuss solutions rather than problems.
There is still time to discuss hope rather than dread. "Science
tells us that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius will
be impossible unless we make immediate, rapid, and large-scale
reductions in greenhouse gas emissions," he said.
This year, a record 340 billion euros has been invested in
renewable energy globally, stated De Croo.
"We plan to raise $100 billion in climate finance." Analysts
predict CO2 emissions will peak in the coming years," the Prime
Minister said.
"Our wind turbines will generate enough offshore electricity to
power the equivalent of 5 million homes. We are using modern
technologies to revolutionize the hydrogen sector," he
concluded.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN02122023000187011040ID1107525035
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.