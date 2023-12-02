Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Congratulates UAE

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Azerbaijan's
Foreign Ministry has congratulated the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
on its national holiday on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"We congratulate the friendly people and government of the UAE
on National Day. Happy national holiday!" the ministry said.
The ties between Azerbaijan and the UAE have developed highly
and fruitfully in various spheres. The bilateral relations became
much closer after the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates was
opened in Baku in 2011.
Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates were and are still
cooperating within the bounds of significant international
organizations, such as the United Nations Organization, the Islamic
Conference Organization, and other influential regional and
international organizations. The countries also established the
Joint Commission on Economic, Trade, and Technical Cooperation
between the governments.
