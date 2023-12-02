-->


Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Congratulates UAE


12/2/2023 6:10:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on its national holiday on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"We congratulate the friendly people and government of the UAE on National Day. Happy national holiday!" the ministry said.

The ties between Azerbaijan and the UAE have developed highly and fruitfully in various spheres. The bilateral relations became much closer after the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates was opened in Baku in 2011.

Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates were and are still cooperating within the bounds of significant international organizations, such as the United Nations Organization, the Islamic Conference Organization, and other influential regional and international organizations. The countries also established the Joint Commission on Economic, Trade, and Technical Cooperation between the governments.

