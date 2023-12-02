Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Briefs Czech Senate's Chair On Regional Situation (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Chairman of the Czech Parliament Senate Milos Vystrcil during an official visit to the Czech Republic, Trend reports via the parliament.

The chairman stressed the importance of inter-parliamentary relations in the development of bilateral relations.

He described Azerbaijan as a friendly country for the Czech Republic, noting that relations between the two countries are functioning and balanced.

Vystrcil emphasized the importance of energy concerns in the modern era, as well as the importance of collaboration between Azerbaijan and his country in the energy industry. He also mentioned the importance of increasing trade turnover between the two countries.

The summit underscored Azerbaijan's critical position as a reliable partner and oil and gas supplier to Europe.

It was agreed that there are several potential for future collaboration in various disciplines. The relevance of humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic was highlighted in particular.

The further development of ties in education, science, and culture, as well as the mutual organization of cultural events, was highlighted.

Gafarova emphasized the important role of mutual visits and meetings, intensifying political consultations in the development of relations between the two countries.

In this regard, great importance of the mutual visits of heads of state and high-level meetings for further relationship development was pointed out.

The speaker mentioned that this was her first official visit to the Czech Republic as the chairperson of Azerbaijani Parliament, expressing confidence of its contribution to the further strengthening and expansion of ties between the two countries.

Besides, she noted the positive impact of relations between legislative bodies on the development of relations between states and peoples.

It was noted that strengthening contacts between Azerbaijani and Czech MPs will contribute to both the deepening of cooperation between legislative bodies and the mutual provision of objective information to the public of both countries.

The speaker also provided an update on the present situation in the region, as well as Azerbaijan's restoration and construction efforts.

Furthermore, the Czech side was told on Armenia's military and political provocations against Azerbaijan, the mine threat from Armenia, and Azerbaijan's local anti-terrorism measures.

The initiatives of Azerbaijan to normalize relations and negotiate a peace treaty with Armenia were also mentioned.

Gafarova underlined that resolutions based on skewed and inaccurate information about the region's real condition have hindered the peace process.

The meeting also included a discussion on other topics of mutual interest.

The visit of Gafarova to the Czech Republic began on December 1.

