Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Briefs Czech Senate's Chair On Regional Situation (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Chairperson of
the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Chairman of the
Czech Parliament Senate Milos Vystrcil during an official visit to
the Czech Republic, Trend reports via the parliament.
The chairman stressed the importance of inter-parliamentary
relations in the development of bilateral relations.
He described Azerbaijan as a friendly country for the Czech
Republic, noting that relations between the two countries are
functioning and balanced.
Vystrcil emphasized the importance of energy concerns in the
modern era, as well as the importance of collaboration between
Azerbaijan and his country in the energy industry. He also
mentioned the importance of increasing trade turnover between the
two countries.
The summit underscored Azerbaijan's critical position as a
reliable partner and oil and gas supplier to Europe.
It was agreed that there are several potential for future
collaboration in various disciplines. The relevance of humanitarian
cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic was
highlighted in particular.
The further development of ties in education, science, and
culture, as well as the mutual organization of cultural events, was
highlighted.
Gafarova emphasized the important role of mutual visits and
meetings, intensifying political consultations in the development
of relations between the two countries.
In this regard, great importance of the mutual visits of heads
of state and high-level meetings for further relationship
development was pointed out.
The speaker mentioned that this was her first official visit to
the Czech Republic as the chairperson of Azerbaijani Parliament,
expressing confidence of its contribution to the further
strengthening and expansion of ties between the two countries.
Besides, she noted the positive impact of relations between
legislative bodies on the development of relations between states
and peoples.
It was noted that strengthening contacts between Azerbaijani and
Czech MPs will contribute to both the deepening of cooperation
between legislative bodies and the mutual provision of objective
information to the public of both countries.
The speaker also provided an update on the present situation in
the region, as well as Azerbaijan's restoration and construction
efforts.
Furthermore, the Czech side was told on Armenia's military and
political provocations against Azerbaijan, the mine threat from
Armenia, and Azerbaijan's local anti-terrorism measures.
The initiatives of Azerbaijan to normalize relations and
negotiate a peace treaty with Armenia were also mentioned.
Gafarova underlined that resolutions based on skewed and
inaccurate information about the region's real condition have
hindered the peace process.
The meeting also included a discussion on other topics of mutual
interest.
The visit of Gafarova to the Czech Republic began on December
1.
