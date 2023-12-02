Tajikistan And EBRD Discuss Areas Of Collaboration

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 2. President of
Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon and President of the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso,
deliberated on collaborative initiatives, Trend reports.
The importance of the EBRD in strengthening the financial sector
and expanding private enterprise, as well as in transportation,
energy, water supply, and improving communal services in
Tajikistan, was stressed during the meeting.
Given the negative impact of climate change on all socioeconomic
aspects of the world, both parties expressed optimism that special
emphasis would be made to collaborative measures to tackle these
dangers.
Other areas of partnership that have been highlighted include
increasing economic activity, improving the financial market, and
promoting industrial entrepreneurship in Tajikistan, particularly
in the processing of agricultural goods, mining industries, and
other local raw materials.
Rahmon expressed gratitude to the EBRD for their consistent and
fruitful collaboration and conveyed confidence that both sides
would continue their partnership in priority areas, including the
financing of strategic projects in Tajikistan.
