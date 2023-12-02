Animators Guild India Fest 2023 Gears Up For Its 2Nd Edition To Be Held In Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai,1st December, 2023: Animators Guild India announces the much anticipated AGIF23 2nd Edition celebration, which is set to be held on December 10, 2023. Professionals and hobbyists alike should not miss this event, which promises to be a thrilling celebration of innovation.



AGIF23 will unfold at the esteemed Karmveer Siddharth Hall, located within the Karmveer Sports Complex, 4 Bungalows, RTO Corner, Andheri West, Mumbai 53, at 10:30 am. A dynamic schedule of films, a lively market with innovative animation items, and great networking possibilities, are all part of the AGIF Awards.



Prospective attendees can secure their spot at AGIF23 by booking tickets at (



AGIF23 has attracted participants from 25 countries, including Japan, China, Germany, the UK, and India, fostering a global exchange of ideas and creativity. AGIF23 is introducing a massive prize of INR 50,000 for the Rising Star category in an effort to identify and reward remarkable potential. As another testament to AGIF's dedication to advancing animation excellence, other competitors will get distinguished trophies and certifications.



The second edition of AGIF is gathering a wide range of animators and aficionados, and we are incredibly excited to watch it unfold," says Prateek Sethi, Producer and Creative Director of TRIP Creative Services. AGIF23 is a celebration of the infinite creativity and innovation found in the animation business, not just an event. We are excited to recognize and present outstanding talent from across the globe along with our Indian talent on the same platform." Co-founder AGIF, Rituparna Sarkar adds, "We have planned a power packed day full of screenings of award winning films, with special packages curated from premium International Animation Festivals such as Annecy, France and O!PLA Fest, Poland - pop-up bazaar, networking session and the Awards" While Snigdha Rao, Co-founder AGIF, adds, "We have a stellar line up of judges from around the globe bringing in their diverse experience and perspectives. From mind-bending educators like Nina Sabnani and Prakash Moorthy to medium-bending professionals like Sheetal Sudhir, Arthur Dneprovskii, Nosipho Maketo-Van Den Bragt and Peter Sluszka - it really is an intergalactic panel"





About Animators Guild India:



AGIF was created with the express desire to showcase a massive variety of genre-defining short films and created projects being produced throughout the world. From drama to action and horror to animation, all genres are accepted and originality is prized above all.



The audiences for the film festival are a diverse and discerning group from the field of creative arts and design themselves. Originality, uniqueness and out-of-the-box sensibilities are valued for submissions.



The films will be judged by a panel of designers, filmmakers, producers and creative people who know and love films.

Company :-Media Mantra

User :- Ashwini Kasana

Email :...