Official: Kuwait's 2060 Low-Carbon Strategy Based On Economic Pillars, In Partnership With UN

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Acting Director General of the Environment Public Authority, Dr. Samira Al-Kandari, said that Kuwait's 2060 low-carbon strategy was prepared based on economic pillars and in partnership with the UN Environment Program in line with the state's development plans and programs.

In remarks to KUNA Saturday, on the sidelines of Kuwait's participation in the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Expo City Dubai, she said that the Authority prepared the strategy based on its mandate by the Kuwaiti cabinet.

She pointed out that the strategy includes Kuwait's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, indicating its ability to reduce the resulting carbon emissions by 60 to 80 percent if it follows some ambitious scenarios by 2060.

Moreover, She stated that Kuwait seeks to reach carbon neutrality in 2060, according to the announcement of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, at (COP27), by doubling carbon capture and storage projects in the industrial and oil sectors and working to reduce 7.4 of its total emissions in 2035.

On Kuwait's participation in the activities of the COP28, Al-Kandari noted that the Authority is participating in a pavilion in cooperation with the Kuwait Fund for Development, the Ministry of Electricity and Water, and Kuwaiti oil companies.

She also pointed out that the pavilion also explains Kuwait's projects on climate change, including a biofuel project, the low-carbon strategy 2050, revegetation in environmentally degraded areas, the impact of climate change on wildlife, and other lectures from the private sector on projects of an environmental nature and various discussion panels that suit the nature of the conference. (end)

