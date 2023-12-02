Amir Meets British Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at his Lusail Palace office HE Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party of United Kingdom, and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries and exchanged opinions on the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest.