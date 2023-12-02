Palestine Calls For Urgent International Intervention To Stop Israeli Aggression In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: Palestine on Friday called for urgent international intervention to stop the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip immediately, and denounced the resumption of Israeli aggression against the Strip and the continued targeting of civilians and their homes.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned in a statement against the continuation of this recurring Israeli aggression on the lives of Palestinian citizens, the exacerbation of the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, the forced displacement imposed by the occupation forces on the Palestinian people, particularly as more than two million Palestinians live in the south of the Strip under bombardment and have nowhere else to go in the absence and scarcity of the provision of their basic human needs.

The ministry stressed that the occupation's continuous bombardment continues to target Palestinian civilians, with total disregard for international law and rules on the protection of civilians.