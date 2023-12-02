LIVE UPDATES: Israel Aircrafts Bomb Gaza For Second Day After Truce Ends

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Israeli occupation aircrafts, artillery and boats continue to bomb several sites in the Gaza Strip, after a week long humanitarian pause collapsed on Friday morning, December 1, 2023.

Cloud of grey smoke from strikes hung over Gaza, as the authorities said that atleast 178 Palestinians have been killed, almost 600 injured in first day of Israel's renewed bombing.

[11:15am Doha Time] 'Death was everywhere': Gaza-born Russian on gruesome reality of Israeli aggression in Gaza

Comparing the current conflict with previous periods of escalation in the area, the Sputnik correspondent noted that such massive strikes on the enclave were unprecedented. He witnessed children dying at their parents' hands, as well as children trying to recover the already lifeless bodies of their close ones.

"We don't know what the death is. But it was everywhere. In one of the districts, a boy went out to cover a car, but came under shelling. His father was looking at his body out of the window for six days, but couldn't take it and bury it because of the shelling. People under the debris called their close ones, unless the battery was low or the death took them away. In hospitals, fathers were dying from injuries with their children, while holding each other's hands. And we all saw it with our own eyes and wanted to tell the world about it and show it," Alyan continued. Read more

People walk inside a temporary refuge for displaced people as smoke rises during an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis on December 1, 2023. (Photo by Mahmud Hams/ AFP)

[10:45am Doha Time] 400 targets hit overnight, dozens in southern Khan Younis

The Israeli army has hit more than 400 targets overnight, including in the southern Khan Younis area where tens of thousands of civilians evacuated from the north in the past month.

There, the military said it conducted overnight a“large-scale attack” hitting more than 50 targets. Its naval forces also attacked the area with what it said were“precision weapons”.

Israel called on people to evacuate from Khan Younis as it expands its military operations.

Terrified civilians in the enclave report that the Israeli army dropped leaflets calling on them to move southwards towards Rafah despite overnight attacks in that area.

Fikri Rofiul Haq, a volunteer from Indonesia who worked at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza before its recent destruction by Israeli forces, said the sounds of Israel's bombardments are all around.

“You can hear the sound of attacks taking place all over the Gaza Strip now and people are dying all around us,” Haq told Al Jazeera.

He and many others are sheltering in a government school in South Gaza. since they were evacuated from the Indonesia Hospital.

[10:30am Doha Time] Areas in Khan Younis 'wiped out'

Shortly after the Israel-Hamas truce ended on Friday, the first casualties started arriving in the southern area of Khan Younis.

“I was asleep when I heard the sound of falling bricks. After that, I heard my siblings' voices and I went to them. Then, I heard people starting to dig and they came and pulled us out,” 10-year-old Reem told Al Jazeera.

Amal Abu Dagga, said here family was just waking up when suddenly their and the neighbours house was hit.

“I rushed into the street without even putting on my clothes. I got dressed in the street. The entire area where we live has been completely wiped out,” she said.

Close to 200 people have been reported killed since the truce ended on Friday.

[8am Doha Time] Deaths, injuries surge, aid convoys stop as Israel renews Gaza war: UN

At least 178 Palestinians have been killed and 589 injured in the first day of Israel's renewed bombardment of Gaza, the Ministry of Health in the war-torn Palestinian enclave has reported, stated Al Jazeera.

As of Friday evening, no aid convoys or fuel trucks had entered Gaza and the evacuation of wounded people to Egypt was halted amid the renewed attacks, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) also reports in its latest situation assessment .

According to the UNOCHA report:

Since October 7, more than 3,000 Palestinians have been arrested in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces, and over 160 were detained in just the past six days.

Six Palestinian men have died in Israeli custody since October 7, a death toll the UN describes as a“decades-long high”.

Since October 7, the UN has recorded 302 attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians resulting in 33 incidents of Palestinian casualties, 229 cases of damage to Palestinian-owned property, and 40 incidents involving both casualties and damage to property.

[7:30am Doha Time] Gaza 'most dangerous place in the world to be a child', UNICEF says

“Today, the Gaza Strip is once again the most dangerous place in the world to be a child. After seven days of respite from horrific violence, fighting has resumed. More children will surely die as a result," warned Catherine Russell, executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund.

A woman holding a child mourns her baby girl killed in an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, as she waits to receive the body for burial in the courtyard of the al-Najjar hospital on December 1, 2023. (Photo by Mohammed Abed / AFP)

“Before the pause, more than 5,300 Palestinian children were reportedly killed in 48 days of relentless bombing – a figure that does not include many children still missing and presumed to be buried under rubble.

“Should violence return to this scale and intensity, we can assume that hundreds more children will be killed and injured every day. And if we are not able to get water, food, medical supplies, blankets, and warm clothes to those in need, we will face a humanitarian catastrophe." Read more