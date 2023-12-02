Qatar Reelected To IMO Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: For the second time in a row, the State of Qatar was reelected to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council under Category C, confirming the country's position at the centre of international maritime legislature.

The reelection, for 2024-2025 Biennium, held yesterday during the 33rd Session of the IMO Assembly held at the IMO Headquarters in London.

Qatar was able to uphold its position to the Council as Member States praised the country's endeavours to enhance the performance of the global maritime system and global maritime trade.

Qatar performed well and achieved high results alongside the 40 Member States of the IMO Council thanks to its critical role in developing the strategies and policies that improve maritime safety standards, protect the marine environment, and boost the maritime industry's efficiency worldwide.

On this occasion, Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, who led the Qatari delegation to the 33rd IMO Assembly, said that reelecting Qatar to the IMO Council affirms the country's position and the appreciation it receives at the international platforms and organisations under the leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and also reflects Member States' faith in the work Qatar does to enhance maritime navigation's safety and security and protect the marine environment.