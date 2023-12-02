Qatar's Potential As Global Hub For Women's Football: Insight From Experts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With data suggesting unprecedented growth and optimism for the future of women's football, sports management experts at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) have highlighted its transformative potential globally and Qatar's position as a pivotal player in the sport's evolution.

Associate Professor and Director of the MS in Sport and Entertainment Management programme at HBKU's College of Science and Engineering, Dr. Kamilla Swart Arries, and another Assistant Professor on the programme who also holds the roles of Director and Co-Chair of the Unesco on Governance and Social Responsibility in Sport Dr. Christos Anagnostopoulos have underscored the importance of strategic investments and inclusive decision-making.

“Data suggests that women's sport is on the rise, and with a necessary set of structural changes, growth seems inevitable,” they said.

The PwC Global Sports Survey 2023 has revealed a promising outlook for women's sports, positioning it as the second major force in the sports sector. Senior sports executives from 43 countries foresee double-digit growth in women's sports over the next three to five years, underscoring a global shift in perception and enthusiasm.

“One can hardly question this perceived optimism when taking into account the buzz the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 generated,” says Dr. Swart-Arries and Dr. Anagnostopoulos.

While the women's edition of the World Cup has a shorter history than its male counterpart, it has witnessed remarkable growth. The inaugural 1991 tournament featured 12 teams, and this year's edition, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, saw participation from 32 nations.

Dr. Swart-Arries and Dr. Anagnostopoulos point out that this expansion is not just numerical but reflects a broader societal shift, spearheaded by increased recognition and participation.

The lead-up to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 showcased the surging popularity of women's football. The 2022 Women's Euro Championship emerged as the most-watched tournament in terms of both viewership and attendance, with the final between England and Germany attracting nearly 90,000 spectators.

Additionally, the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in March 2023 broke attendance records for a women's match, with a staggering 91,553 fans present.

A recently released FIFA report indicates a significant rise, with nearly 16.6 million women and girls playing organised football, marking a quarter increase from 2019 figures. The implementation of the first-ever FIFA Women's Football Strategy, focusing on growing participation, enhancing commercial value, and strengthening the foundations of the game, has been a major catalyst for this growth.

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 witnessed unprecedented global participation, with countries like Haiti, Morocco, Panama, the Philippines, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Vietnam, and Zambia making their debut. Dr. Swart-Arries and Dr. Anagnostopoulos note the significance of investments made by the participating nations in women's football, emphasising the impact of strong domestic leagues in fostering talent.

The professors highlight the need to professionalise women's football beyond Europe for global growth.

They point to steadfast progress in women's football in the Middle East and North Africa, exemplified by Morocco as the first Arab nation to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. This achievement is seen as an inspiration for girls in the region, emphasising the untapped potential of women's football in the Arab world.

With Qatar standing at a crossroads for analogous growth in women's football, Dr. Swart-Arries and Dr. Anagnostopoulos envision a transformative journey akin to the nation's success after hosting the FIFA Men's World Cup 2022. Building on this momentum, Qatar has the resources and passion to catalyse a meteoric rise in women's football, with the Education City Stadium poised as the“home of women's football in Qatar.”

Drawing parallels with South Africa's bid for the 2027 Women's World Cup, potentially revolutionising women's football in Africa, the professors believe Qatar can leverage its infrastructure and enthusiasm to become a trailblazer in the Middle East.

Emphasising the critical need for women's involvement in decision-making, they suggest that Qatar may consider a bid for a future Women's FIFA World Cup, aligning with the nation's successful hosting of the FIFA Men's World Cup 2022 and the upcoming 2030 Asian Games.