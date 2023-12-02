Qatar, Egypt Discuss Cooperation In Transportation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met Minister of Transport of the Arab Republic of Egypt Vice Admiral Eng Kamel Elwazir, on the sidelines of their participation in the 33rd Session of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Assembly, which is meeting in London.

The two ministers discussed aspects of Qatari-Egyptian cooperation in transportation and ports, and ways to further enhance them. They also discussed the latest global developments and technologies that help enhance marine environment protection and maritime navigation's safety and security.

The Minister of Transport also met Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Ports of the Republic of Nauru Hon Russ Kun.

The meeting discussed Qatar-Nauru cooperation relations in maritime navigation services and ports, and ways to further enhance them.