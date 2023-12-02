Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) Ionicre Presenting At MST Financial African Mining Forum

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to attend the MST Financial African Mining & Energy Forum on Monday 4 December 2023 at 1.30pm AEDT.

Managing Director Tim Harrison will discuss progress across the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earth Project and Ionic Technologies, and engagement with the new economy supply chain.

To join the presentation, please visit:

