To Russia, With Love: Shruti Sancheti Takes Khadi International Celebrates Indian Handloom At BRICS+ Fashion Summit

Moscow A symbol of unwavering commitment to sustainable fashion, Shruti Sancheti honoured India's fabric ' Khadi ' in her collection ' Hut to Handloom ', at the FDCI presents Indian Handloom Show, hosted at the inaugural of the prestigious BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia Last nite.



Shruti Sancheti's Hut to Handloom at at BRICS+ Fashion Summit





As part of the esteemed India delegation, Shruti Sancheti turned the runway into a spectacle with her timeless showcase. Showcased at the Moscow Concert Hall, Zaryadye, Shruti Sancheti presented a total of 10 ensembles that redefined, reshaped and represented the core essence of contemporary Indian fashion with elan.







Speaking on the occasion,

sustainable Fashion Designer, Shruti Sancheti , says,

“With diverse and culturally rich countries and delegates attending the BRICS+ Fashion Summit, it's an honour to be a part of a global platform of such stature. As a designer, I have always believed in the supremacy of Indian textiles and crafts. It's indeed a privilege that I get to represent my country India and share the beauty of khadi with a global audience. It has been an exhilarating experience showcasing in Moscow and celebrating Khadi and India through my collection."





Crafted in khadi, the collection is an amalgamation of exceptional contemporary silhouettes that epitomises the true essence of India yet sets a global narrative.“For me, Khadi is not just a cloth, it is a movement. Khadi is such a versatile fabric as it keeps us warm in winters and cool in summers. Thus, making it globally appealing and trendy. Educating a global audience about the properties of khadi through our designs has been a fulfilling experience in Moscow,”

adds Shruti Sancheti .





Season fluid yet versatile, the handcrafted creations are brought to life in a 'Globally Indian' colour palette featuring rust, ivory, black, sand and military. Nothing short of a masterpiece, each contemporary silhouette is further enhanced in the forms of distinctive stripes, checks, block prints and muted embroideries featuring running stitch (also known as chawal taka), cord and bead work.



Celebrating the supremacy, sheen and versatility of Indian handloom, each design weaves a beautiful story. While India is at its core, the collection also

Shruti's collection also featured an array of woollen sweaters, scarves, and ribs

as a tribute to Russia.





Sharing her experience in Moscow, Shruti says,

“This is my second time showcasing in Russia, but on such a big scale it would be my first. The hospitality and support we have received here is commendable. In spite of the freezing temperatures, I truly enjoyed my time here in this glorious and beautiful city, Moscow.”





A treasure trove of craft legacy, Shruti continues to weave the threads of tradition through minimalist yet modern silhouettes featuring pleated skirts, wide leg pants, jackets, trench coats and separates.





On trend yet timeless, the collection is a positive step forward in taking khadi international.

Shruti Sancheti's design language resonates with the BRICS+ Fashion Summit vision and the exceptional India Handloom showcase was proof of that!





The India delegation was led by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and spearheaded by chairman Sunil Sethi. BRICS+ Fashion Summit, is a center for business communication between leading industry professionals, academic experts, up and coming designers and emerging brands from around the world.