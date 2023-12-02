Oneplus Founder Shares Ten-Year Anniversary Open Letter On Community Forum

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Shenzhen, China OnePlus, the global mobile technology company, is thrilled to announce its ten-year anniversary, commemorating a decade of disruption and innovation in the smartphone industry. The journey, which began with a vision to deliver the best in smartphone technology, has been marked by a relentless pursuit of crafting an unparalleled user experience.





Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus, took to the OnePlus community forum to share his reflections on this remarkable journey. From the momentous launch of the OnePlus One to the groundbreaking OnePlus 11, the guiding star of "Never Settle" has driven OnePlus to redefine smartphone expectations. Each innovation, from the burdenless OS experience to pioneering fingerprint technology, SuperVOOC charging, collaboration with Hasselblad, and the Trinity Engine performance optimization platform, has pushed the boundaries of what users should expect from their devices.



This year, OnePlus continued its commitment to pushing boundaries with the introduction of the OnePlus Open, a device that made an immediate impact in the emerging foldable smartphone market. The overwhelming response and rapid sell-out during its pre-sale underscore the huge excitement for the OnePlus Open, both among the OnePlus Community, who have formed a deep connection with OnePlus over the last ten years, and new fans of the brand.



Pete shared that the global device sales for OnePlus of 2023 have witnessed a remarkable 59% increase as of October compared to the same period last year, according to the company's data.



Looking ahead, OnePlus remains dedicated to product excellence, focusing on fast and smooth experiences, advanced camera technologies, and AI-optimized software. However, OnePlus recognizes that its impact goes beyond technology and extends to society, diversity, and sustainability. The company is actively building a green and low-carbon operation while ensuring hardware and software longevity to reduce electronic waste and promote sustainable consumption practices. The OnePlus community will continue to be at the heart of OnePlus' vision for the future, as it has been an inspiration throughout the journey.



To celebrate this momentous ten-year milestone, OnePlus is launching exciting programs and inviting users to be a part of them. A short film paying tribute to the shared journey and the spirit of "Never Settle" will be released on December 15.





OnePlus has recently upgraded its

Power of Community program , which is a significant step in harnessing collective creativity to co-create amazing products that empower users to have superior digital lives. From December 9 to 15, OnePlus will be unveiling new tech products daily. With a community of 50.2 million registered members to date, OnePlus boasts one of the largest borderless tech communities globally.



Pete also revealed that the

OnePlus 12 , the brand's next-generation flagship, will feature a special packaging box with a thank you list directly printed on it. This unique gesture serves as a heartfelt appreciation to the core community contributors who have been instrumental in OnePlus' journey of dedication and innovation over the past decade. Anticipation is high for the OnePlus 12, as it promises to exceed all expectations.





To express gratitude to its loyal users, OnePlus has organized a series of events and promotions.

.





