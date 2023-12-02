Pakistan's Top Court Hears Pleas Against Deportations

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Pakistan's apex court has issued notices to the federal government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on constitutional petitions against the forcible deportation of Afghan citizens.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) took up on Friday the petitions filed by former PPP senator Farhatullah Babar, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohsin Dawar and human rights defenders.

Led by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprised of Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ayesha A. Malik, the bench called the deportations of Afghan citizens a matter of constitutional interpretation.

The top court asked the Attorney General to assist it on the next date of hearing (next week). It also clubbed awith the main plea new petition filed by private university teachers Uzair J. Kayani, Sadaf Aziz, Ali Raza, Angbeen Mirza, Madiha Tallat and Aisha Ahmad.

In the course of hearing, Justice Ayesha Malik observed Pakistan was a signatory to global treaties. The deportations concerned Pakistan's commitment, the court would look into whether the caretaker government could ignore such treaties, she remarked.

mud

