US, Pakistan To Discuss Resettlement Of Afghans

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): An American diplomat is due in Islamabad for four-day discussions on the resettlement of Afghan refugees in the United States.

US Assistant Secretary of State Julieta Valls Noyes would visit Pakistan from December 4 to 7 for talks focused on speeding up the safe relocation and resettlement of Afghan refugees.

The US State Department said the negotiations would centre on enhanced collaborative efforts by the US and Pakistan to protect vulnerable individuals.

According to Dawn, the US has voiced concerns that some deportees could face persecution upon return to Afghanistan.

The talks aim to deal with these issues, involving discussions with senior government officials, non-governmental organisations and international partners in Islamabad.

mud

Hits: 10