Cyclone Michaung: Puducherry Declares Holiday For Colleges On December 4

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The government of Puducherry has declared a holiday for all colleges in the Union Territory next week on December 4 due to Cyclone Michaung.“Due to expected 'Cyclone 'Michaung', a holiday is declared on 04.12.2023 (Monday) for all colleges in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions,” it said in a statement schools in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions will also remain closed on December 4, 2023 MichaungThe cyclone is predicted to hit India's eastern coast. Further, the Cyclone Warning Centre has also predicted increased winds and rainfall to the North Tamil Nadu coast and South Andhra coast from December 3. per the Greater Chennai Police, the cyclone is anticipated to make landfall along the north Tamil Nadu coast, between Nellore and Machilipatnam, with winds reaching speeds of 100 kmph on Monday, December 4.Disaster preparedness gears upOn December 1, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, reviewed the preparedness of state governments and central ministries and departments for the impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal to an official statement, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has made 18 teams available to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry and 10 additional teams have been kept ready. Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army, and Navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept ready on standby are advised not to venture into the sea during this period. IMD further said there are risks to thatched huts, possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures, breaking of tree branches, and uprooting of small and medium-sized trees. Minor damage to power and communication lines due to the breaking of branches and uprooting of trees, major damage to Kutcha, and minor damage to Pucca roads due to heavy rain are expected. Damage to paddy crops, horticultural crops, and orchards is also expected, according to the Met department Read: Bay of Bengal braces for fourth cyclonic storm 'Michaung' this year; Check which states to feel the impact and whenThe Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, along with the finance secretary of Puducherry, updated the NCMC about steps taken to protect the public and property in the expected cyclone path. They highlighted local administration's measures the readiness of central agencies and governments in these states, Cabinet Secretary Gauba emphasised the need for necessary preventive actions. The goal, he stressed, is to prevent loss of lives and reduce property and infrastructure damage. Swift restoration of essential services is crucial was set on ensuring the safety of fishermen at sea and workers on oil rigs and vessels. All concerned were urged to ensure their safety Cabinet Secretary reassured Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Puducherry governments of the readiness and availability of central agencies for assistance attendees included the Union Home Secretary, Department of Fisheries Secretary, and Ministry of Power Secretary, among others, besides state representatives.

