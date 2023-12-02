Draw For Final Round Of UEFA EURO 2024 To Take Place Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The draw for the final round of the European Championship, which
will be held in Germany in 2024, will be held today. The event,
which will be held in Hamburg, will start at 21:00 Baku time, Azernews reports.
21 national teams will take part in the draw. The winner of the
last three tickets will be announced after the playoffs. Teams
coming from roads A, B and C will be placed in the 4th basket.
EURO 2024 baskets
Basket I: Germany, Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium,
England.
Basket II: Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Denmark, Albania,
Austria.
Basket III: Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia,
Czech Republic.
Basket IV: Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, Road A play-off winner,
Road B play-off winner, Road C play-off winner
It is worth noting that the European Championship will be held
in 10 cities in Germany from 14 June to 14 July.
