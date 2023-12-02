Armenian Checkpoint On Border With Turkiye Is Ready For Operation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenia has completed repair and re-equipment of the Margara
checkpoint on the border with Turkiye and now it is ready for
operation says Armenian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Azernews reports.
Yerevan expects to receive positive signals from the Turkish
side on opening the border for citizens of third countries and
those holding diplomatic passports.
The Armenian government allocated 28.3 million drams (about $73
thousand) for the design and rehabilitation of the checkpoint in
April 2021. The construction was awarded to one company without a
tender, as the State Revenue Committee asked the Town Planning
Committee to provide a list of companies that could build the
checkpoint quickly.
In July 2022, Armenia and Turkiye agreed in normalization talks
to open their common border for third-country nationals and persons
with diplomatic passports. In preparation for the possible
reopening, the State Revenue Committee of Armenia has started to
carry out preparatory work along with other state agencies for the
smooth implementation of customs procedures at the checkpoint.
