Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 331,110

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 331,110 troops in Ukraine (+1,070 over the past day).
The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Between February 24, 2022 and December 2, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,571 tanks (+7 over the past day), 10,385 armored fighting vehicles (+13), 7,941 artillery systems (+10), 913 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 602 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 323 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 10,410 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+11), 22 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 5,994 unmanned aerial vehicles (+18), 1,138 special equipment units (+1). A total of 1,568 enemy cruise missiles (+1) were shot down.
The data are yet to be updated.
A reminder that, on December 1, 2023, a total of 84 combat engagements occurred on the front.
MENAFN02122023000193011044ID1107524645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.