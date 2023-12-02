Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 331,110

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 331,110 troops in Ukraine (+1,070 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and December 2, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,571 tanks (+7 over the past day), 10,385 armored fighting vehicles (+13), 7,941 artillery systems (+10), 913 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 602 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 323 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 10,410 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+11), 22 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 5,994 unmanned aerial vehicles (+18), 1,138 special equipment units (+1). A total of 1,568 enemy cruise missiles (+1) were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, on December 1, 2023, a total of 84 combat engagements occurred on the front.