Russia Keeps Four Warships In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia kept four warships and no missile carriers in the Black Sea as of 08:00 on December 2.

The Ukrainian Navy said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

There is one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov. There are no missile carriers.

There are two Russian warships and no Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea.

On the afternoon of December 1, Russia kept nine Russian warships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including a submarine armed with four Kalibr cruise missiles.