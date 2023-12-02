Discussions In Czech Republic Affirms Azerbaijan Be Key Gas Supplier To Europe (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Chairperson of
the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba Gafarova met with
Czech Parliament Chamber of Deputies Chairperson Marketa Pekarova
Adamova during an official visit to the Czech Republic, Parliament
told Trend .
The Chairperson of the Chamber of Deputies expressed delight
with the visit of the Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker and stressed
the importance of collaboration between the two nations'
legislative bodies, not only at the level of speakers but also at
the level of committees and friendship groups. The involvement of
parliaments in international organizations was also emphasized.
During the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan is an important
supplier of gas to Europe. In particular, it was emphasized that
Azerbaijan is the second-largest supplier of oil to the Czech
Republic. Good opportunities for the development of relations in
energy, trade, and economic spheres were mentioned. In addition, it
was mentioned that cooperation between the sides in the field of
renewable energy sources is also one of the important
directions.
The meeting also observed that this year marks the 30th
anniversary of the beginning of diplomatic relations between
Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic and that interstate relations
have grown over time.
Gafarova stressed the importance of political connections, such
as visits and high-level meetings, in the development of bilateral
relations between the two countries.
Speaking about inter-parliamentary interaction as one of the
important and positive factors influencing bilateral and
multilateral relations, the Parliament Speaker emphasized the
importance of further developing cooperation between the two
countries' parliaments as well as strengthening the interaction to
support each other in inter-parliamentary organizations. She
underlined the need for friendship groups to work together to serve
as a bridge across parliaments.
Gafarova discussed the current situation in the region,
including the consequences of Armenia's nearly 30-year occupation
of Azerbaijani lands, the expulsion of one million Azerbaijanis as
a result of this occupation, and the destruction of all
infrastructure and buildings in the occupied territories, including
historical, cultural, and religious monuments.
The Parliament Speaker stated that despite the fact that
Azerbaijan was subjected to occupation, Azerbaijan made great
efforts to ensure long-term peace in the region by proposing that
Armenia sign a peace agreement based on five principles of
international law after the 44-day second Karabakh war in 2020.
She also told her Czech colleague about Armenia's political and
military provocations, non-compliance with obligations made in the
previous three years, the conduct of anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, and the outcomes of
those activities. The Parliament Speaker stressed that these events
were entirely consistent with international law and that no
civilians were killed.
Gafarova further stated that Armenia's mine threats impede
development and restoration activities in Azerbaijani lands
liberated from Armenian rule. She reiterated that, while some
circles accuse Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing, there is no evidence
of this, and UN delegations that have visited the region affirm
this. Speaking on Azerbaijan's desire to maintain sustainable peace
in the region, she highlighted that there are no hurdles to
reaching a peace accord between Azerbaijan and Armenia today.
Marketa Pekarova Adamova stressed the need for creating
long-term peace in the region, as well as the Czech Republic's
support for peace talks.
The memorial book was then signed by the Chairwoman of
Parliament.
The meeting was followed by a greeting ceremony for the
Parliament Speaker by the Czech Parliament's Chamber of
Deputies.
The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visited the
administrative building of the Chamber of Deputies.
