Turkmenistan Ventures Into Global Methane Pledge

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 2. At the 28th
UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) in Dubai on December 1, 2023,
President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov officially
announced the country's accession to the Global Methane Pledge,
Trend reports.
According to Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
President Berdimuhamedov expressed support for the new Global
Methane Pledge initiative and expressed interest in studying the
document in depth and participating in its implementation at the
26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow.
Taking into account the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change recommendations, Ashgabat produced and approved
Turkmenistan's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the
Paris Climate Agreement in May 2022.
At the same time, the head of state stated that Turkmenistan
will continue its ongoing cooperation with international
organizations and partner states within the framework of existing
projects and programs aimed at the practical fulfillment of the
Global Methane Pledge conditions.
