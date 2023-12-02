Turkmenistan Ventures Into Global Methane Pledge

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 2. At the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) in Dubai on December 1, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov officially announced the country's accession to the Global Methane Pledge, Trend reports.

According to Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Berdimuhamedov expressed support for the new Global Methane Pledge initiative and expressed interest in studying the document in depth and participating in its implementation at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow.

Taking into account the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change recommendations, Ashgabat produced and approved Turkmenistan's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Climate Agreement in May 2022.

At the same time, the head of state stated that Turkmenistan will continue its ongoing cooperation with international organizations and partner states within the framework of existing projects and programs aimed at the practical fulfillment of the Global Methane Pledge conditions.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel