Ukrainian Forces Intercept 10 Out Of 11 Russian Shahed Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 2, 2023, Russian troops attacked Ukraine's territory with 11 Shahed-type loitering munitions from Crimea's Chauda Cape and one guided air-launched missile from the temporarily occupied area of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Following the combat performance, the air defense units of Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 10 Shahed-136/131 combat drones within the Odesa region and one Kh-59 guided air-launched missile in the Dnipropetrovsk region,” the report states.

A reminder that, on the evening of December 1, 2023, Russian invaders launched several waves of Shahed-type drones towards the Odesa region.