Ukrainian Forces Intercept 10 Out Of 11 Russian Shahed Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 2, 2023, Russian troops attacked Ukraine's territory with 11 Shahed-type loitering munitions from Crimea's Chauda Cape and one guided air-launched missile from the temporarily occupied area of the Zaporizhzhia region.
The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Following the combat performance, the air defense units of Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 10 Shahed-136/131 combat drones within the Odesa region and one Kh-59 guided air-launched missile in the Dnipropetrovsk region,” the report states.
A reminder that, on the evening of December 1, 2023, Russian invaders launched several waves of Shahed-type drones towards the Odesa region.
MENAFN02122023000193011044ID1107524593
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.