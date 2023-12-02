Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 82 Times, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 1, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 82 times, having fired 338 projectiles.
The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, anti-tank guided weapons, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).
Thirty-eight Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.
Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. An educational institution was hit in Kherson.
Following Russian attacks, one person was reported killed and one injured.
