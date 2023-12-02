Bitcoin Exchange Rate Reached USD 38.8 K

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On 1 December, the bitcoin exchange rate reached $38.8 thousand,
updating a 19-month high, Azernews reprots, citing
confirmed data from the trading floor Coinmarketcap.
Thus, the current growth is associated with the optimism of
investors regarding the slowdown in inflation in the United States
and a possible reduction in the discount rate of the U.S. Federal
Reserve System (Fed).
The upcoming changes in industry regulation also support the
positive dynamics.
In December, the bitcoin price may rise to the level of
$45k.
