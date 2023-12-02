Azerbaijani Judoka Reached Final Of Grand Slam Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has reached the final of the
Grand Slam tournament held in the Japanese capital Tokyo, Azernews reports.
The 73kg athlete will face local athlete Soishi Hashimoto in the
gold medal bout.
Zelim Chkayev, 81kg, will try to break the resistance of
Tajikistan's Somon Makhmadbekov in the bronze medal bout.
Rashid Mammadaliyev (73kg), Said Mollai (81kg), Vugar Talibov,
Murad Fatiyev (both 90kg) and Azelya Toprak (57kg), who finished
today, have lost their chances for medals.
It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team is
represented by 13 male and 1 female athletes in 8 weight
categories.
