Can COP28 Make Real Progress On Climate Change?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Roads closed as a record 97,000 guests descended on Dubai for the UN's COP28 climate conference, which opened on Thursday. They included King Charles, Bill Gates, Narendra Modi, Lula da Silva, Emmanuel Macron, Kamala Harris, Rishi Sunak and US climate envoy John Kerry – though not, sadly, Pope Francis , prevented from attending by health reasons.

Will royal, plutocratic and popular figures be enough to make up for any lack of divine approval, and deliver the climate progress our overheating world badly needs?

From the point of view of the United Arab Emirates as host, and from the Middle East, there are several key objectives. One is to run an efficient event that makes significant advances on key issues.

Second is to move on from the disapproval the host nation has faced, mostly from Western media.

COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber has faced criticism over his continuing role as chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). His speech at the event's opening , however, made clear that bringing in oil and gas companies to the process hadn't been easy but had now resulted in many of those companies adopting net-zero 2050 commitments.

“I will run an inclusive and transparent process, one that encourages free and open discussion between all parties,” Al Jaber insisted.

In the opening days, the UAE has already found ways to move the conversation to areas where developed countries have failed on their promises, and enlist diplomatic sympathy from developing nations tired of Western lectures.

Third is to ensure that final declarations focus on eliminating emissions, not fossil fuels.