Keep Yourself Warm With Rang Bangladesh's Winter Clothes

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Popular brand Rang Bangladesh has launched its winter collection titled "Winter Festival-Spread Warmth with Clothes".

Their new winter collection features attractive Sarees, Panjabi, Shirts, Shawls, Sweaters, Scarves, boys' and girls' Waistcoats, Shrugs and full-sleeve T-shirts.

Their winterwear can be worn for office purposes, parties or regular usage.

The winter collection is aesthetically pleasing with designs of bird colours, geometric symbols and floral themes. Black, Ash, White, Brown, Yellow Ocher, Magenta, Blue, Peach, and Light Brown are used as

primary colours.

Cotton, Viscose, Linen, and Knitwear designs have been highlighted using various value-added media. These include Cut and Swing, Patchwork, Screen print, Block Print and Handwork.

The collection features both traditional and western wears across Rang Bangladesh and its sub-brands WestRang, Shradhanjali and Rang Junior.

The collection is available at all outlets of Rang Bangladesh across the country.

The brand is also offering attractive masks for certain purchases online at or