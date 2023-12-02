Le Méridien, Renaissance Dhaka Jointly Host Annual Charity Run

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Marriott International returns with the 9th edition of its flagship charity run-Road to Give 2023-encouraging participants from across its South Asia portfolio of hotels to embrace all forms of movement. In 2023, Le Méridien Dhaka and Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel collaborated to host the event at Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park in the capital's Banani area.

The event was aimed at raising charitable funds for ASHIC Foundation, Different World Foundation, Nurul Quran Hafizia Madrasha and Apon Nibash.

This annual charity run is an integral part of the hotels' calendars and is a testament to the companies' commitment to cultivating a people-first environment that promotes the associates' well-being and drives its people to care for the communities where they do business, said a release.

On the occasion, Constantinos S Gavriel, General Manager of Le Méridien Dhaka, and Md Al Amin, Hotel Manager of Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, spread enthusiasm for the successful participation of over 250 associates from both hotels in this event.

The event was also attended by Jahanara Alam, a renowned Bangladeshi cricketer and Md Zahurul Haque Uzzal, Head of Sports Physio, Masco Shakib Cricket Academy.