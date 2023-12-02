Grand Sylhet Hotel And Resort Holds Regional Food Festival

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Sylhet : Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort is holding a Regional Food Festival at its Signature-all day dining outlet every weekend till December 16, 2023, in an effort to offer diners the taste of diverse and delectable cuisines of Bangladesh.

The festival is showcasing the unique flavours of the country's four distinct regions: Sylhet, Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna. Every weekend, the hotel's chefs are serving guests an exclusive menu featuring authentic dishes that capture the essence and heritage of each region, said the hotel in a release.

About the food festival, Syed Yameenul Huq, Executive Assistant Manager and In-Charge, Sales and Marketing, Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort, said, "Bangladesh is a treasure trove of culinary diversity and our Regional Food Festival of Grand Sylhet is a celebration of the rich tapestry of flavours that each region brings to the table. We invite our guests to join us on this gastronomic journey, exploring the nuances and uniqueness of each region's cuisine."

On November 24-25, the restaurant served diverse Dhakaiya cuisine that featured Fuchka, Beef Tehari and many other popular items from the Old Dhaka.

On December 1-2, the regional food festival will offer flavours of Khulna with items like Narkeli Pitha, Beef Chui Jhal, etc.

Guests will be able to enjoy the spice blends and aromatic delights of Sylheti cuisine on December 8-9 with items like Kolar Mocha, Beef Shatkora and others.

On December 15-16, the regional food festival will conclude with coastal dishes of Chattogram where guests can indulge in Shutki, Beef Mejbani and many more.