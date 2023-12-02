No Turkmen Gas For Europe

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Winter is coming on, and as I predicted here two months ago, not even a memorandum of understanding (MoU) or any agreement in principle was reached this autumn between the EU and Turkmenistan, for Europe to receive any natural gas in any form from the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea.

This failure has come despite a new pipeline-promoter company for the old project newly led by a former US ambassador to Turkmenistan.

It has come also despite the highly touted meeting between Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow and president of the European Council, Charles Michel, in Brussels in mid-September, also despite and the attendance of Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredow in an EU–Central Asia inter-ministerial meeting in Luxembourg in late October and his meetings with a number of European Commission officials.

Such a pipeline was on the drawing boards in the late 1990s, until BP discovered enormous quantities of natural gas in Azerbaijan's offshore Shah Deniz deposit, where it had in fact expected to find crude petroleum instead.

The South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) through Georgia to Turkey was then built, followed by the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) stretching all the way from eastern Turkey to Greece and, via the undersea Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), to Italy. An agreement was recently reached to double the volume of the TAP from 10 billion cubic meters per year to 20 bcm/y. This can be done by adding compressor stations, without new construction.

The shore-to-shore Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline (TCGP) could also have been built in the late 2010s, when the European Commission endorsed it as a Project of Common Interest (PCI). The problem here seems to have been that the Georgian government had already begun tilting geopolitically toward Russia, despite the Western orientation of the country's electorate.