Israel Faces New Front In Iran's Drone War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Since the Hamas attack on Israel and the ensuing military campaign in Gaza, Israel has found itself the target of missiles and drones fired by Iranian-backed groups from various points in the Middle East.

While there has not been a full-scale escalation from groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon, the attacks, many of which have been intercepted, have served as a warning of what Israel's enemies in the region have at their disposal.

One particular incident marked a notable departure from previous attacks on Israel and will be causing increased concern for the country's security officials.

On November 9, a drone launched from Syria struck a school in the southern Israeli city of Eilat. The drone managed to hit a target more than 400 kilometers away from the nearest Syrian territory. Previous attacks on Israel from Syria have typically involved mortar shelling across the border confined to unpopulated areas.

Beyond its remarkable long-distance reach, the drone's capacity to fly undetected and execute a precise strike suggests the involvement of a well-trained operator. The message conveyed by the attack is equally noteworthy – it demonstrates the capability to target any location in Israel from Syria.

Eilat is Israel's southernmost city and its only port on the country's sliver of Red Sea coastline. The questions that loom large are: Who was responsible for the attack? And how did they manage to reach the target without triggering alarms from Israel's sophisticated defense systems?

The

Israeli military said

the drone crashed into the school while about 40 students were in the basement. No serious injuries were reported.