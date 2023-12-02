FM: Destructive Activities Of Some Third Parties Do Not Serve Peace In Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a speech at a
special session of the II European Conference on Azerbaijani
Studies held in Skopje, the capital of Northern Macedonia, on 1
December, Azernews reports.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that during his speech
Jeyhun Bayramov drew attention to Azerbaijan's foreign policy
priorities in the post-conflict period, prospects of
Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, as well as the position of our
country in connection with the regional situation.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister informed of the factors that
led to the holding of anti-terrorist measures in the Garabagh
region on 19 September and noted Armenia's obstacles to the peace
process.
The Minister informed about the construction-restoration works
carried out by Azerbaijan in the region, at the same time
highlighting the mine threat created by Armenia. Minister also drew
attention to the strengthening of Armenia's military potential and
destructive activities of some third parties in the region, stating
that such activities do not serve peace and stability in the
region.
Speaking about the biased and provocative accusations against
Azerbaijan after the anti-terrorist activities, Jeyhun Bayramov
said that they contradict the reports and statements of the
representatives of the UN specialised agencies, who visited the
region and were active in Armenia, adding that the groundlessness
of those accusations against Azerbaijan has already been
proved.
The Foreign Minister also drew attention to the initiatives of
international importance put forward by Azerbaijan in recent years
and spoke about the active role of our country in the sphere of
multilateral diplomacy.
Noting the growing importance of energy security against the
background of recent developments in the region and the world,
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov focused attention on efforts in the field
of energy security, alternative energy, the importance of expanding
multilateral cooperation in the direction of diversifying transport
corridors.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov then answered
numerous questions from the participants of the event.
The conference, organised by the Centre for Analysis of
International Relations with the support of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs, was attended by representatives of more than 30 analytical
and research centres in Europe, as well as authoritative
specialists.
The European Conference on Azerbaijan Studies, first held in
Warsaw last year, aims to encourage research in various fields,
including political, economic and cultural topics related to
Azerbaijan, as well as to correctly communicate information about
Azerbaijan to the world community and contribute to objective
analyses at the academic level.
