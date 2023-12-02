Enemy Missile Downed Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 2, 2023, Ukrainian forces intercepted a Russian missile over the Dnipropetrovsk region.
The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The East Air Command's defenders have downed an [enemy] missile over the Dnipro district,” Lysak wrote.
Last night Russian invaders also targeted the Chervonohryhorivka community with heavy artillery. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
No enemy shelling was recorded in the rest of districts across the region.
