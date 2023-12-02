Third-Party Destructive Pursuits Do Not Spell Peace In Region - Azerbaijani FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a speech at a special session
of the II European Conference on Azerbaijani Studies held in
Skopje, the capital of Northern Macedonia, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry.
During his speech, the Minister touched upon Azerbaijan's
foreign policy priorities in the post-conflict period, the
prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and
Azerbaijan's position on the situation in the region.
Jeyhun Bayramov detailed the factors characterizing the
anti-terrorist activities carried out on September 19. The minister
noted the obstacles created by Armenia to the peace process. The
minister also put the audience in the pictures regarding
reconstruction and construction work carried out by Azerbaijan in
the region. At the same time, he emphasized the mine threat on the
part of Armenia.
The minister also addressed the harmful acts of some third
parties in the region. He highlighted that such acts are
detrimental to the region's peace and stability.
Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the biased and provocative
accusations leveled against Azerbaijan following anti-terrorist
measures contradict the reports and statements of UN specialized
agency representatives who visited the region and are active in
Armenia, and that the claims leveled against Azerbaijan are
unfounded. The Foreign Minister also mentioned Azerbaijan's recent
internationally noteworthy actions and its active engagement in
multilateral diplomacy. He discussed the growing importance of
energy security in light of recent developments in the region and
around the world, efforts in the field of energy security and
alternative energy, and the importance of expanding multilateral
cooperation toward transportation corridor diversification.
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov then fielded a slew of
questions from the audience.
More than 30 European analytical and research institutes, as
well as renowned specialists, attended the conference, which was
organized by the AIR Center for Analysis of International Relations
(AIR Center) with the support of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs.
The European Conference on Azerbaijani Studies, which was first
held in Warsaw last year, aims to promote research in various
fields related to Azerbaijan, including political, economic, and
cultural topics, as well as contribute to accurate communication of
information about Azerbaijan to the international community and
objective analysis at the academic level.
