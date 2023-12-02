Fair Weather Forecast Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 2 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be sunny and pleasant almost countrywide and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said.According to the JMD report, the weather on Sunday will remain substantially unchanged as the day earlier.On Monday, a slight rise in temperature is forecast to record higher than seasonal average by about (6-7) degrees Celsius, as the weather becomes relatively warm almost nationwideThe weather on Tuesday will be pleasant almost countrywide, and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 21 degrees Celsius and a low of 8C, while the port city of Aqaba will see a fair 27C during the day, sliding to 15C at night.