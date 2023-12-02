(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) World Tennis League Unveils Full Player Roster with Thrilling Matchups Set for Season Two

. Organisers confirm full line-up of tennis talent with 16 global stars set to take to the court in Abu Dhabi

. ATP World No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz and World No. 10 Taylor Fritz among star-studded list to feature at Etihad Arena in December.



. Organisers reveal special National Day Discount with up to 52% off tickets to catch the Meteora World Tennis League action from 21st to 24th December

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 1 December 2023: The Meteora World Tennis League (WTL) has revealed its stellar tennis line-up for Season 2 in full, confirming the final 10 tennis players and the teams they will represent in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of the second edition which takes place at Yas Island's Etihad Arena, organisers confirmed men's World No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz, Taylor Fritz (World No. 10), and Casper Ruud (World No.11), and will feature in the tournament from 21st to 24th December. Grigor Dimitrov (World No.14) and Francis Tiafoe (World No.16) are also part of the line-up.

The WTL will also see Caroline Garcia (World No. 20), Sofia Kenin (World No.34), Leylah Fernandez (World No.36), Spanish star Paula Badosa, and 16-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva in action.



The latest additions join an already stellar roster that includes women's World No.1 and reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek, and men's World No.3 Daniil Medvedev. Also taking to the court will be World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina (the World No.4 and 2022 Wimbledon champion), alongside World No.5 Andrey Rublev, and World No. 6 Stefano Tsitsipas.

With the full 16 players revealed, the organisers also announced the four teams that the players will be representing.



Sabalenka will play for the SG Mavericks Kites, owned by SG Sports, the sporting arm of APL Apollo Tubes, taking charge for the first time in WTL. She joins Tsitsipas, Badosa and Grigor Dimitrov in a team that will be coached by Robert Lindstead.



Another new owner, Punit Balan Group, has purchased Team Eagles which will be represented by Medvedev, Andreeva, Rublev and Kenin. They will be coached by John Laffnie De Jäger.



The Honor FX Falcons, owned by Honor FX features an exciting team line-up of Rybakina, Tiafoe, Fernandez and Fritz, with Chris Groh aiming to lead them to glory at Etihad Arena.



For The Hawks, Swiatek, Hurkacz, Garcia and Ruud will join forces, coached by Simon Aspelin. The Hawks' team owners will be announced by organisers in the coming weeks.

Over the course of four days, the four teams will compete against each other in men's and women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles categories as they aim to advance and bid to become champions on the final day.

On the competition's opening day on December 21st, Hawks will begin their campaign against Honor FX Falcons, lining up an enticing encounter between Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina. The opening matches will followed by Team Eagles' encounter against SG Mavericks Kites, with a potential powerhouse matchup between Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas on the table.



Day Two on Friday will see Rybakina's Honor FX Falcons meet Aryna Sabalenka's SG Mavericks Kites before PBG Eagles led by Medvedev and Team Hawks featuring Casper Ruud close out the action.

Saturday's final day of group play will see teams looking to book their places in the next round as Andrey Rublev's PBG Eagles take on Frances Tiafoe's Honor FX Falcons and while SG Maverick Kites with Paula Badosa go up against Caroline Garcia's Hawks later in the evening. Rajesh Banga, Chairman of World Tennis League, said:“We're thrilled to be announcing more star names to our exceptional tennis line-up for Season 2 of the World Tennis League. These players are of the highest calibre and prominent names around the world so we're pleased they will be competing in the unique tournament at our brand-new home in Etihad Arena.” Coined as the 'Greatest Show on Court', the world-class sports and entertainment spectacle will also feature three nights of concerts from some of the world's most popular music stars.

Multiple award-winning rapper and music megastar, 50 Cent will open the proceedings on opening night on 21st December, while award-winning R&B megastars Akon and Ne-Yo will perform on Friday 22nd December in a special 'R&B' night concert.

The third day of action will conclude with UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, and Trojan Sound System taking to the stage as part of 'Reggae Night' on Saturday 23rd December.

Tickets are now on sale via the Etihad Arena website as well as Platinum List and Virgin Megastores, with organisers confirming a special 52% discount on to catch all the tennis action, running across the National Day weekend. With tickets selling fast, fans can find more information on etihadarena.



