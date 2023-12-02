(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Max Mara Celebrates Yara Shahidi as the 2023 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award Recipient with an Exclusive Cocktail Event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, CA





(NOVEMBER 29, 2023): Max Mara celebrated Yara Shahidi as the 2023 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award® recipient with an exclusive cocktail event at the Chateau Marmont on Wednesday, November 29th. Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti, third generation of the Maramotti family and Max Mara Global Brand Ambassador, hosted the celebration and featured music spun by DJ Mia Moretti.

Actress Yara Shahidi is the 18th recipient of the annual WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award® in recognition of her extraordinary acting achievement and embodiment of timeless style and grace. Shahidi will be honored at the 2023 WIF Honors event on Thursday, November 30th at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, CA.

Notable guests included Yara Shahidi**, Nas, Kate Hudson**, Zoey Deutch**, Ashley Benson*, Lucy Hale**, Leonie Hanne**, Kate Beckinsale**, Skai Jackson*, Jaime King**, Jurnee Smollett*, Shelley Hennig*, Trevor Jackson, Lexi Underwood Nicky Hilton*, Lara Worthington*, Akira Akbar**, Bella Heathcote, Dylan Mulvaney*, Cara Santana*, Tina Craig**, Maddie Ziegler*, Mia Moretti*.

** wearing Max Mara * wearing Sportmax

MAX MARA, founded in 1951 by the late visionary Achille Maramotti, epitomizes Italian luxury and style. A modern collection of ready-to-wear and accessories for the confident woman, Max Mara is the premier offering within the Max Mara Fashion group consisting of sophisticated silhouettes and couture details achieved through masterful design. Recognized for its timeless sensibility and constructed from the most luxurious fabrics, Max Mara is revered for the classification of the coat, sharp suiting and elegant accessories. Max Mara is available in 2,500 locations in more than 100 countries worldwide. The Max Mara Fashion group counts nine different brands under its ownership. The company remains privately held and managed by the Maramotti family.



Founded in 1973 as Women In Film, Los Angeles, WIF advocates for and advances the careers of women working in the screen industries, to achieve parity and transform culture. We support women and people of marginalized genders in front of and behind the camera and across all levels of experience. We work to change culture through our distinguished pipeline programs; we advocate for gender parity through research, education, and media campaigns; and we build a community centered around these goals. Membership is open to all screen industry professionals, and more information can be found on our website: wif. Follow WIF on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Since 1977, WIF has annually honored outstanding women in the entertainment industry who have broken ground and excelled in their chosen fields. Outstanding individuals who have been honored in past WIF awards programs include Lucille Ball, Glenn Close, Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, Nora Ephron, Jane Fonda, Audrey Hepburn, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Marlee Matlin, Mira Nair, Shonda Rhimes, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, and many more iconic women.

The WIF MAX MARA FACE OF THE FUTURE AWARD®, inaugurated at Women In Film's 2006 Crystal + Lucy Awards®, is given to an actress who is experiencing a turning point in her career through her work in the film and television industries, through her contributions to the community at large, in recognition of her outstanding achievements, and her embodiment of style and grace. Past recipients include Zazie Beetz, Gemma Chan, Elizabeth Debicki, Alexandra Shipp, Zoey Deutch, Natalie Dormer, Kate Mara, Rose Byrne, Hailee Steinfeld, Chlo Grace Moretz, Katie Holmes, Zo Saldana, Elizabeth Banks, Ginnifer Goodwin, Emily Blunt and Maria Bello.





