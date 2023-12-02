Jordan’s Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Remains Positive

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Rating Action



Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed Jordan’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and LT Local Currency Rating (LT LCR) at ‘B+’. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the sovereign’s Short-Term (ST) FCR and ST LCR at ‘B’. The Outlook on the ratings remains Positive.



The ratings reflect the government’s prudent macroeconomic policies and ongoing efforts to increase revenue mobilisation, which have led to gradually improving fiscal performance and declining general government debt. The ratings also take into consideration the availability of financial assistance from multilateral lenders and external donors – particularly the IMF and US – as well as adequate international liquidity, moderate external debt, and a relatively sound banking sector.



The ratings continue to be constrained by high and increasing geopolitical risk factors, with the war in Gaza and the ongoing tension on the northern border with Syria posing short- to medium-term threats. The ratings also remain constrained by high – albeit declining – government debt and significant socio-economic challenges (including high unemployment).



External risk factors have increased since our last review, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the duration and regional escalation of the war in Gaza, as well as the currently tense relationship between Jordan and Israel. These developments have so far led to the postponement of the water-for-energy deal between the two countries, as well as a reduction in Jordan’s natural gas imports from Israel. Notwithstanding these developments, Jordan enjoys a record of weathering external shocks while maintaining economic and political stability. However, regional spillover of the war would weigh on the country’s growth prospects and complicate its fiscal consolidation efforts. In this regard, CI views that the availability of external financial support from the IMF and other strategic allies would partially mitigate these risks. At present, CI’s baseline scenario does not assume a regional escalation of the ongoing conflict.



Fiscal strength is improving, although the public finances remain moderately weak. The central government budget deficit declined slightly to JOD1.2bn (3.4% of GDP) in the first 8 months of 2023, compared to JOD1.3bn (3.8% of GDP) during the same period of 2022. This is attributable to the continued growth in revenues, which offset the increase in expenditures. CI expects the deficit – including grants – to decline to 4% of GDP in 2023, compared to 4.8% in 2022, provided that fiscal discipline is maintained. General government debt (net of debt held by the Social Security Insurance Fund but including guaranteed debt) is expected to decline to 91.1% of GDP in 2023, from 91.5% in 2022, and to drop to 90.3% at end-2025. Risks to the fiscal outlook remain high and stem from the impact of tight local and international monetary policy on interest expense, as well as unexpected spillovers from a prolonged war in Gaza on economic performance and investor appetite.



The Jordanian government has continued to press ahead with reforms in 2023, reversing the oil subsidies that were implemented in 2022 and increasing revenue mobilisation by strengthening tax administration, broadening the tax base, and reforming customs and fees. These reforms have helped to reduce the budget’s reliance on foreign grants. However, CI continues to consider the availability of financial assistance from external donors and multilaterals as a supporting factor for the ratings as it partially mitigates government liquidity risks stemming from moderate-to-high gross financing needs (19.5% of GDP in 2023). Foreign grants (primarily from the US) remained unchanged at 2.4% of GDP in 2022. Jordan has also reached a new agreement for an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the IMF for USD1.2bn over a period of four years.



Economic strength remains moderate, with real GDP growing by 2.7% in the first half of 2023. The Jordanian economy continues to benefit from external demand for its manufacturing products and tourism, as well as recovering FDI. Despite these developments, socioeconomic vulnerabilities remain significant. The unemployment rate for Jordanian nationals declined to a still high 22.3% in June 2023, compared to 22.9% in December 2022, while the poverty rate is estimated by the World Bank to have reached 26.7% of the country’s total population in 2022, compared to a pre-pandemic 15.7% in 2019. Moreover, Jordan continues to host over 650,000 Syrian refugees, weighing on the country’s limited resources and further exacerbating socioeconomic vulnerabilities.



CI continues to view Jordan’s international liquidity position as moderate, with the central bank’s current stock of FX reserves covering 83.0% of short-term external debt (on a remaining maturity basis), and providing around 7.6 months of import cover. Non-resident deposits account for a large part of short-term external debt. CI notes that these deposits have proven relatively stable over time and are mostly linked to Jordanian expatriates working abroad. Reserve coverage of short-term external debt rises to a more comfortable 2.5 times if these deposits are excluded.



The country’s chronic current account deficit remains an important external liquidity risk factor. Contrary to our previous projections, the current account deficit narrowed to 3.4% of GDP in the first half of 2023, from 6.2% in the same period of 2022, reflecting an increase in exports of goods and services and a decline in imports. CI views the current and projected levels of external indebtedness as moderate-to-high, with gross external debt increasing slightly to 154.4% of current account receipts (CARs) in 2023, compared to 152.5% in 2022.



Jordan’s ratings remain supported by the relative soundness of the banking sector, which benefits from effective regulation, as well as good capital and liquidity buffers, adequate asset quality, and recovering profitability. These positive factors help to offset underlying vulnerabilities that include significant funding and credit concentration risks, as well as high exposure to the sovereign.



The Positive Outlook indicates a better than even chance that that the ratings will be upgraded in the next 12 months. This is based on our expectation that the public finances will strengthen in the medium term, supported by reasonable reform efforts, lower primary budget deficits, as well as gradually declining debt levels. Moreover, we expect the new EFF agreement with the IMF to boost confidence in the Jordanian economy and to partially mitigate any increase in external refinancing risks due to higher geopolitical risk factors.



The Outlook could be revised to Stable or changed to Negative in the next 12 months if regional or domestic instability risks increase markedly and policy discipline weakens, or if the public and external finances deteriorate as a result of an unexpected external shock and/or significantly slower than anticipated economic growth.



Although unlikely, the ratings could be upgraded by more than one notch in the event of a more pronounced decline in the budget deficit and government debt than currently envisaged, supported by the implementation of significant fiscal consolidation measures that further improve the budget structure and reduce rigidities.



Primary Analyst: Dina Ennab, Sovereign Analyst, ...

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The ratings, rating outlook and accompanying analysis are based on public information. This may include information obtained from one or more of the following sources: national statistical agencies, central banks, government departments or agencies, government policy documents and statements, issuer bond documentation, supranational institutions, and international financial institutions. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings, but does not audit or independently verify information published by national authorities and other official sector institutions.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Sovereign Rating Methodology dated September 2018 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a periodic (semi-annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 1996. The ratings were last updated in June 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



