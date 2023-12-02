Oxineer (Desh Ka Neer) A Brand Of Saintley Sonne India Pvt. Ltd. Lights Up Shoppers Stop Diwali Offer Program at Gaur City Mall, Noida

(MENAFN- Liker Series) In a radiant celebration of Diwali opulence and festive fervor, Oxineer (Desh Ka Neer) A Brand Of Saintley Sonne India Pvt. Ltd., the distinguished packaged drinking water brand, took center stage as the proud sponsor of the Shoppers Stop Diwali Offer Program in Gaur City Mall, Noida. The event, marked by the shimmering presence of Oxineer's commitment to excellence, witnessed a star-studded affair with Gaurav Kaushik, Deputy Chairman of MSME, gracing the occasion as the esteemed chief guest.



The Diwali Offer Program, bathed in the glow of festive lights, became a testament to Oxineer's dedication to enhancing the shopping experience with premium packaged drinking water. The event unfolded with the vibrant energy of the festival, as Gaurav Kaushik, a prominent figure in the MSME sector, shared insights and added a touch of significance to the celebration.



Oxineer's association with the Shoppers Stop Diwali Offer Program goes beyond sponsorship, echoing the company's commitment to quality and health. With a legacy dating back to its establishment in 2015, Oxineer has consistently delivered premium packaged drinking water, addressing the crucial issue of water-related diseases in India. The company's meticulous manufacturing process and ISI certification were highlighted during the event, reaffirming Oxineer's dedication to delivering the best in hydration.



The dynamic duo of Oxineer, represented by CEO and Founder, Deepak Kumar, and Director, Soni Singh, added their distinguished presence to the celebration. Deepak Kumar reinforced the company's vision to be a premier service provider, focusing on high-end strategic solutions, while Soni Singh showcased Oxineer's dedication to values such as teamwork, transparency, environmental friendliness, integrity, and a commitment to quality over quantity.



The shimmering Diwali celebration was elevated with the sparkling presence of Gaurav Kaushik, whose role as Deputy Chairman of MSME added a touch of prestige to the event. His association with the Shoppers Stop Diwali Offer Program emphasized the alignment of Oxineer's commitment to purity and quality with the festive ethos, creating a seamless blend of tradition and modernity.



In conclusion, the Shoppers Stop Diwali Offer Program, sponsored by Oxineer, not only added a sparkle to the festive shopping extravaganza but also created awareness about the importance of pure and safe drinking water. The event left an indelible impression on all attendees, marking a new milestone in the synergy of festive grandeur and health consciousness, with Oxineer leading the way in promoting the essence of purity through its premium packaged drinking water.





