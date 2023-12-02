Behind the scenes of 3DSS: How partnerships play in essential role in retail campaigns

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) In what has been a mammoth effort in organisational expertise across the city’s retail sector, Dubai’s Three Day Super Sale (3DSS) has completed yet another record-busting year of shopping deals.

Countless hours of curating the best retail promotions across six months and the input of more than 500 brands and more than 2,000 outlets combined to create a three-day retail bonanza which gave shopaholics a treat last weekend (24-26 November).

Twice a year, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) offers an unparalleled shopping experience in 3DSS, with discounts of up to 90 per cent across a multitude of retail brands and categories.

Mohammed Feras, Director, Retail Registration, at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), described 3DSS as one of the most awaited and key events in the city’s retail calendar, attracting shoppers and retailers alike.

Feras explained that the event, taking place in May and November each year, provides a golden opportunity for retailers to drive footfall and increase cashflow, and for consumers to pick up items from their favourite brands at unbeatable prices.

But, Feras says, the biannual event would be nothing without the most critical cogs in the wheel - its retail partners "Since its inception in 2017, brands’ and outlets’ participation grew from 200 brands and 1,000 outlets to 500 brands and more than 2,000 outlets. The variety of the participating brands and the credibility of the offers provided by our partners in the retail sector are the reason 3DSS is one of the most popular events in the calendar to date.”

The bond between strategic partner malls and high street retailers, to closely collaborate and provide the best possible shopping discounts, is at the heart of 3DSS’s ever growing success.

But there was much more to enjoy than just special offers and discounts this 3DSS.

Feras outlined the collaborative efforts involved, stating, "Everyone comes together for this event by providing the best of sales and promotions, as well as grand prize-winning and spend-linked promotions incentivising shoppers during this special three-day event."

As consumers seek the best deals during 3DSS, Feras highlighted the efforts to enhance the overall shopping experience: "From grand prize promotions, special offers on entertainment, loyalty programme bonuses, special gastronomy offers, late shopping hours, free parking services and many more, our retailer partners really do go above and beyond to provide exceptional value for shoppers in this limited period sale."

Regarding the preparation for 3DSS, Feras gave some insights into the meticulous planning involved: "Our team communicates with a big database of retailers through our CRM channel Registration and outreach to thousands of retailers begin 6 months in advance, with continuous follow-ups ensuring the smooth registration of promotions.In addition, the team provides marketing collateral for retailers to display in the stores to enhance the overall shopping and ambience, and create 3DSS awareness among shoppers."

When asked about the future of 3DSS, Feras envisions it as a signature citywide event, encouraging all sectors, for example hotels and attractions, to provide special offers and promotions, not just limited to retail. “The goal is to position Dubai as one of the world's leading shopping destinations,” Feras stated. "Expanding our marketing campaigns to go beyond local and regional and into international geographies will help achieve this."

Partners also help with cashback promotions and rewards offered during the three-day event – helping to create attractive promotions for consumers. “For example during the past editions, we’ve had promotions and rewards like the Super Sale Share Millionaire with MAF Group, ‘win your shopping back’ at Al Futtaim Group, Cash Back on credit and debit card spend from RAK Bank, shop and win plus bonus points on spends with the Dubai Holding rewards program tickit, and many more which have proven to prompt large additional spend and transaction volumes as well as driving increased footfall into participating stores.”

In this edition of 3DSS, Al Futtaim Group introduced a thrilling opportunity for shoppers to win prizes worth AED 30,000 at Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza. Feras explained, "One lucky shopper from each mall wins AED 30,000 worth of Blue Rewards points to spend in 30 minutes at either shopping destination."

With deals spanning across some of the city’s best known and loved malls such as Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, City Centre Deira, and many more, 3DSS offers an extraordinary shopping experience. From fashion and beauty to electronics and homeware, consumers can, twice a year, expect discounts from over 500 participating brands in over 2,000 stores.

“The Three Day Super Sale stands as a testament to the collaborative spirit of partnerships, shaping not only the event's success but also Dubai's reputation as a global shopping destination,” concluded Feras.

The November 2023 edition of the 3DSS offered incredible deals, promotions and retail rewards saw tens of thousands of shoppers take advantage of incredible offers up to 90 per cent across the city’s favourite shopping and retail hotspots.

The Three Day Super Sale covered top shopping hubs and centres citywide, including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif; Mercato, Town Center Jumeirah, Ibn Battuta, Circle Mall, Nakheel Mall, Festival Plaza, Dubai Festival City Mall, The Outlet Village, Al Seef, Bluewaters, The Beach opposite Jumeirah Beach Residence, and City Walk.

For more information about the latest edition of the Three Day Super Sale, visit and @StyledbyDubai on social media channels.





MENAFN02122023006689014967ID1107524419