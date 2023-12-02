Metz + Jones LLC Law Breaks Ground With Specialized Legal Services Addressing Issues Affecting Trans

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 1, 2023 1:14 am - Metz + Jones LLC, a trailblazing law firm committed to inclusivity and social justice, proudly announces their unique legal practice focused on addressing issues affecting transgender clients.

Chicago, Illinois: Metz + Jones LLC, a trailblazing law firm committed to inclusivity and social justice, proudly announces their unique legal practice focused on addressing issues affecting transgender clients. With an unwavering dedication to providing comprehensive legal support, the firm is poised to become a leading advocate for the transgender community in Chicago and beyond.

The issues affecting transgender clients include navigating legal challenges related to transgender rights, including gender identity discrimination, name and gender marker changes, healthcare access, and more. By offering tailored legal solutions, Metz + Jones LLC aims to empower transgender individuals to pursue equality and justice.

Metz + Jones LLC believes in the power of the law to effect positive change and protect the rights of every individual. Issues affecting transgender services are a testament to their commitment to inclusivity and the recognition of the unique legal challenges faced by transgender clients. This firm aims to advocate, support, and champion their rights through strategic and compassionate legal representation.

Potential clients can visit the Metz + Jones LLC website for more information.

About Metz + Jones LLC: Metz + Jones LLC, based in Chicago, has been offering professional legal services for over 40 years, specializing in LGBTQ family law, real estate, and probate matters for individuals and families in the Chicago area. Their reach extends throughout Illinois, providing services in adoptions, assisted reproduction technology matters, and estate planning. The firm prides itself on creating a warm and friendly environment and is dedicated to serving lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or non-binary individuals and couples.

Company: Metz + Jones LLC

Address: 5443 North Broadway # 2-North

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60640

Telephone number: 773-878-4480

