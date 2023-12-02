(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 1, 2023 1:31 am - InfosecTrain to host a free webinar titled "Establishing Governance and Risk Management Framework"

What

The "Establishing Governance and Risk Management Framework" webinar, hosted by InfosecTrain and featuring expert speaker Jeevan, serves as a comprehensive guide for professionals and organizations seeking to secure their governance and risk management strategies. In this session, participants will gain invaluable insights into the strategic development of governance frameworks, ensuring effective oversight and alignment with organizational goals. The webinar delves into optimizing Information Technology resources through meticulous planning, emphasizing efficiency in resource management. Furthermore, attendees will explore the realization of benefits through robust governance practices and gain a deep understanding of the IT risk lifecycle management, fostering a proactive and comprehensive approach to risk mitigation. This webinar is a pivotal resource for those aiming to enhance their knowledge, refine their organizational governance structures, and cultivate effective risk management frameworks in the dynamic landscape of cybersecurity and information technology.

When

10th November 2023

3:30 PM to 5:30 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Participation in the "Establishing Governance and Risk Management Framework" webinar is imperative for professionals and organizations looking to elevate their cybersecurity and information technology practices. Led by the esteemed speaker Jeevan, this session offers a unique opportunity to gain profound insights into the strategic development of governance frameworks, ensuring alignment with organizational objectives. By exploring optimal planning and resource optimization strategies in IT, attendees will acquire practical knowledge to enhance operational efficiency. The webinar also focuses on benefits realization through effective governance, providing a roadmap for success. Furthermore, understanding the intricacies of IT risk lifecycle management will empower participants to proactively address and mitigate potential threats. With the added benefits of earning CPE certification, access to recorded sessions, post-training support, and free career guidance, this webinar is an invaluable resource for individuals and organizations committed to enhancing their governance and risk management practices in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity.

Agenda for the Webinar

Governance Framework Development

IT Resource - Planning and Optimization

Realization of Benefits

IT Risk Lifecycle Management

About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a leading IT cybersecurity company committed to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, InfosecTrain empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Their expertise in this domain is unrivaled as cybersecurity training and consultancy pioneers. The organization also promises to offer post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.

